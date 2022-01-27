Both Her Ex-Boyfriends Either Dated Her Sister Or Tried To And Now She’s Nervous To Let Her Sister Get Close To Her New Boyfriend

A woman has a younger sister who she now considers to be a threat to any relationship that she has with a guy, and she’s got two good reasons for this.

Back in high school, she met her first boyfriend, who was a year younger than her. After she graduated and went to college, they ended up breaking up.

Then, her ex began chatting with her sister, and her sister let her know what was going on. “When she told me, I thought it was weird, but I told her, “You know what happened between him and me, it’s your decision to be or not to be with him. I can’t force you to feel/not feel things for him,” she explained.

Well, her sister did have “a thing” with her ex-boyfriend for some time, but they never decided to date officially. Then, her sister broke up with her ex, and she was already dating another guy she met at college.

Her now boyfriend started getting close to her sister, which she wasn’t upset about since she did want her boyfriend to get along with her sister.

“There were times when I’ve wondered if my boyfriend at the time had feelings for her, but I always thought I was overreacting,” she said.

“I knew my sister would never do such a thing with him because she saw him as a friend. We were all in a group chat together, and would send memes to each other.”

She split up with this boyfriend, who continued to talk to her sister. Not long after the breakup, her ex revealed to her sister that he thought they would be a better fit for a relationship.

Her ex also mentioned to her sister that he’s had feelings all along, but never acted on them or said anything since he was in that relationship.

