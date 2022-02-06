His Wife Has MS And He’s Trying To Get Her Stem Cell Treatment Before It’s Too Late

Westfield, New Jersey. Multiple Sclerosis has changed life for this runner and former teacher, and her husband.

Jaime’s MS diagnosis 12 years ago meant that she would lose mobility to the point that she would be restricted to a single room in her family’s home.

But her husband Tony never gave up hope that there was a treatment that could make all the difference in Jaime’s care.

Tony shared on GoFundMe some of the activities he hopes Jaime can resume that fed her soul pre-MS.

“As a former special education teacher, writer, children’s book author, she was always on the go, picking up the kids from school, grocery shopping, tutoring her special ed kids after school,” he wrote.

“Just doing the so-called “normal” things we take for granted as able-bodied human beings.”

The couple tried infusions and self-injections, but these eventually lost their effectiveness. But Jaime continued to research methods that could help her cells regenerate and altered her diet and lifestyle to give herself the best chance of recovery.

But it wasn’t until the couple read about stem cell treatments that there was tangible hope for their future together.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Tony with his wife Jaime

