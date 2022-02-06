Her Boyfriend Is Nonstop Pretending To Be British And It’s Making Her Crazy

A 20-year-old woman is in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is the same exact age as her.

She thinks that the relationship she does have with her boyfriend is as close to flawless as it gets, and she really considers her boyfriend to be her soulmate.

She’s spent a good amount of time dating him and now they’re thinking of taking the next step and moving in together.

“But there’s this one small thing that drives a wedge between us,” she explained. “My boyfriend just wants to be British, I guess?”

“It’s been going on for so long now and it’s getting annoying to an alarming degree.”

Her boyfriend has only made one trip to England in his entire life, yet he literally cannot stop going on and on about how great it is.

He constantly talks up “pork pies” and how the different grocery stories here in America are nothing like Marks & Spencer over in England.

Her boyfriend turns up his nose when she eats “Americanized” sausage and he will only cook food recipes that come from Nigella Lawson, who is a famous English chef and recipe creator.

Her boyfriend, strangely enough, hates people who are Irish and tries to downplay it as some sort of joke.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.