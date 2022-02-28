Most People Are Wearing Turtlenecks Wrong And This TikToker Shared Why

Turtlenecks are back and with more trendy styling options than ever. Since 2020, turtlenecks have regained their title as a wardrobe staple.

Nowadays, they are often worn under crewnecks and sweater vests to elevate an outfit. Or, some people opt for chunky turtlenecks reminiscent of the 1980s style.

Still, some people remain intimidated by the large neckline. One TikToker named Holly Reardon solved this problem and recently went viral after showing the TikTok community how to properly wear a turtleneck.

“One time, I was wearing a turtleneck on here [TikTok], and someone commented, ‘Tuck your turtleneck inside instead of outside.’ That comment changed my life,” Holly explained while showing her tucked-in turtleneck.

“This looks so much better. Whoever that commenter was, thank you,” Holly said.

Instead of having a flouncy extra layer of fabric on her chest, Holly tucked in her turtleneck to create a clean seam line and perfectly frame her face. It’s that simple!

Holly’s straightforward solution reached a whopping 5 million people and roped in 1.7 million likes. Viewers from all over thanked Holly for curing their turtleneck distress.

“Guess what? You just changed my life,” commented one user.

TikTok; pictured above Holly explains her turtleneck trick

