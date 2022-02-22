This Poor Woman Says That One Of Her Guests Changed The Locks On Her Place That She Rents On Airbnb

Manika and Ashley are professional Airbnb owners and have been through tons of repairs and creative solutions since they started five years ago.

They even have a Tik Tok page together called “bucketlistbestfrans.” But they’d never experienced what recently happened at one of their properties before, so they decided to share the story in a recent Tik Tok video.

Their housekeeper went to clean the Airbnb, but when one of them got there, it appeared that the guests had changed the code to the lockbox.

Though it’s puzzling why a guest would do this, some commenters had theories. One said that he always changes the code when staying in Air b and b’s, but remembers to change it back so the owners can regain access.

The video shows her having to break open the lockbox to fix the problem. Still, Ashley and Manika came out of the experience with a positive attitude and even had tips for anyone hoping to get into the Airbnb business.

“Never be surprised by what guests do. Just always be prepared!”

There were plenty of shocked reactions, as well as more helpful tips in the Tik Tok’s comments section.

TikTok; pictured above is the lockbox the Airbnb guests changed the code on

