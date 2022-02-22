She Just Won The Title Of Miss Teen Washington USA And A Video Of Her Using A Racial Slur Is Going Around TikTok

In a now-deleted Tik Tok video, footage surfaced of Kate Dixon, the current Miss Washington Teen USA, using a racial slur.

She explained the video’s context to Fox 13 News, saying it was taken three years ago when she was riding in a car with upperclassmen from her high school.

“They coerced me into saying a racial slur. I told them, ‘no, I don’t want to say that,'” but after added pressure, she said the slur. “They told me ‘you have a free pass just this one time, it would be funny.'”

She did not know she was being recorded at the time, but the video had spread via social media by the following week.

According to Kate, the video has impacted her school life, leading to an increase in bullying and even death threats.

Though years have gone by and she’s changed schools, the video comes back to bite her on the public stage.

Despite her apparent regret, there is an underlying issue with the apology she gave to Fox 13. She began by centering her own experience and describing the problematic situation her actions put her in.

“Honestly having gone through this experience, I feel like you don’t realize the true meaning of how something can affect you that’s posted online until you’re caught in a situation like mine.”

She does not accept accountability or acknowledge the hurt that a white woman saying the racial slur causes but instead focuses on how the backlash has affected her.

