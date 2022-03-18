Finally Home Recovering From Heart Surgery, This Poor Woman Was Brutally Beaten In Her Own Front Yard

Cypress, Texas. 21-year-old Nicole does not have the average life of a young adult. She has heart failure caused by cardiomyopathy, which makes it harder for her heart to pump blood to the rest of her body.

Nicole recently had a defibrillator implanted in her chest to deliver an electric current directly to her heart in the event of a cardiac arrest.

The device senses heart rhythm and can shock the heart to restart it or normalize function without a shock.

Studies have shown that using a defibrillator within 3-5 minutes of cardiac arrest can give a person a 50-70% chance of survival from sudden death.

The defibrillator may keep cardiac arrest at bay for Nicole, but there’s still a chance of her needing a heart transplant in the future.

Through all of the issues with her health, she is determined to maintain her financial independence and focused on providing for herself.

Not long after her implant, she returned to work her full-time job to ensure continued health insurance for a future full of major ongoing medical expenses.

Just when she thought life was returning to (her new) normal, the unthinkable happened.

At home in her front yard, she was finally ready to take some time for herself and relax. Laying in her hammock, she didn’t see the man coming at her. He came out of nowhere, striking and bashing Nicole brutally from behind.

