He’s Dating A Girl That Expects Him To Pay For Absolutely Everything

Dating can be fun! However, there is always the dreaded moment at the end of each date where the check arrives, and you both look at each other like, who will be the one to pay tonight?

While some women find it a chivalrous act for the man to pay the bill, this shouldn’t be an every night out occurrence. However, some girls expect men to pay for everything.

This guy has been dating a girl for quite a few weeks now. Whenever they go out on dates, she always expects him to front the bill. It’s important to note that the male is 26 and the female is 21.

He enjoys her company and wants to make it official; however, he feels it is time to discuss their financials before becoming too serious.

This is where it takes a turn for the worst.

Not only did she state that it’s the man’s job to pay for the bills, but she also claimed “a man at my age should be financially stable, and if I cannot afford this then I should avoid dating because it would be “too expensive” for me.”

While joking with her about paying her half, she claimed that her money is her own and that his sole responsibility is to pay for everything else.

“On our first date, she mentioned men and women are not equal even tho she is a feminist, I was surprised at first but now I can see what she meant,” this guy said.

She also stated to him, “it is okay if she has to cover part of the bills (let’s say rent is 500 euros, she’d give 80 Euros at max, nothing more, and she won’t be paying more than twice per year).”

