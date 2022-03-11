She Feels Like A Terrible Person For Not Enjoying The First Date That She Went On

Getting into the dating scene can be difficult. Even when a date goes well, there’s always the risk of not having the ‘spark’ everyone talks about.

A 22-year-old woman on Reddit made a post seeking advice on how to proceed after her first date with a guy she met on Bumble.

The date went well, and there were no scary red flags. Well, perhaps there was one red flag: she doesn’t really like the guy.

The anonymous Reddit user wrote about how she had never gone on dates before and was completely new to the dating scene.

“I look at all the couples and feel like I’m missing out on something,” she explained.

To make things a little easier on her social anxiety, she took to online dating and signed up for Bumble.

On the app, she met a “really nice guy” and ended up talking to him for a month before he decided to ask her out on a date.

Before their date, they continued to text and FaceTime each other. They ended up talking on FaceTime for four hours.

The young woman wanted to go out for a simple cup of coffee so that there wasn’t a ton of pressure on their meet-up. But he responded by saying he doesn’t like coffee and suggested they go out to dinner.

