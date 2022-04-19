She Met A Man On A Dating App And He Took Her To Target For Their First Date

Many women have to drag their partners to Target with them. The never-ending aisles filled with everything from home essentials to pointless yet adorable knick-knacks can eat up an entire afternoon.

But, one lucky lady met her match after scoring a Target fanatic on a dating app. The woman named Amber Smith chronicled her out-of-the-box first date to the entire TikTok community.

“A guy from Hinge asked me on a date, and here we are! This is where he wanted to go,” Amber said through laughter while sitting in her local Target parking lot.

Her short and sweet video amassed over eight hundred thousand views and sixty thousand likes. Women everywhere wholeheartedly approved of her match’s first date idea.

After all, it is in public and holds an endless amount of conversation starters. Plus, who doesn’t love Target?

“Oh, he knows exactly what he is doing!” commented one user.

“Green flag,” wrote a second user.

“Marry him,” chimed in a third.

TikTok; pictured above is Amber

