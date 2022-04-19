She Went On A Date With A Guy And Left Early After She Saw That He Lied About His Height

A 27-year-old woman put herself on a dating app in the hopes of finding Mr. Right. She ended up matching with a guy that she began talking to.

She found it easy to speak to this guy, and she would frequently find herself talking to him basically all day long about a variety of different things.

“Casually, the question about height came up, and I told him that I was short at 5’2′” and he told me that he was 5’6″,” she explained.

“I was really excited for this date because, to be honest, I could see a potential even though we’ve only been chatting through text.”

She picked out her outfit for their date and decided to wear wedge boots that weren’t exceptionally tall.

The evening of her date arrived; she was going out for dinner and then a movie with this guy. As soon as she got to dinner, she could clearly see that he completely lied to her about his height.

He was shorter than she was, and she felt that she towered above him.

“I was literally standing over him and I am 5’2″ and I am only wearing short boot wedges,” she said.

“I was kind of freaking out a little bit by the fact that he had lied about his actual height. Height…weight, size does not matter to me I just do not like liars.”

