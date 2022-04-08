This Apartment Complex Is Now DNA Testing Dog Poop Found On The Property In Order To Fine Owners

Let’s face it; most homeowners hate encountering dog poop on their property. Some put up signs begging people to pick up after their pets, while others install costly cameras to catch the offenders.

But, one woman’s landlord decided that enough was enough and took their poop-stopping efforts to the next level. The woman, named Kallie, took to TikTok to share the outrageous letter that she received on March 29.

“You guys have got to hear this. I got this resident announcement from my apartment complex,” Kallie said through laughter.

The letter read: “Due to a small percentage of residents that have not been using the provided pet stations to pick up after their dogs, we are instituting a program known as PooPrints.”

The so-called “PooPrints” program is a new DNA testing system meant to track down the apartment complex’s dog poop offenders.

“By June 1st, 2022, every dog owner must complete registration for their dog(s) at the apartments and visit our office to provide us with a DNA cheek swab,” the letter continued.

Afterward, the apartment complex plans to DNA test any poop found on the property and charge the dog’s owner.

“Waste samples will be compared to the cheek swab samples on file, and the pet owner who did not pick up their poop will be fined three hundred and fifty dollars,” the letter finished.

Any resident who fails to pay this fine is subject to rental termination. Moreover, any dog owner who does not register their pup’s DNA will be fined one hundred and fifty dollars and is subject to rental termination.

