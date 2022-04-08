She Does Have A Boyfriend But This 18-Year-Old Is Falling In Love With Her Boss

An 18-year-old girl has a 25-year-old boss that she fell in love with, even though she already has a boyfriend of her own.

She’s dated her boyfriend for the last 3 years, and she says that he is “the best.” She is so similar to him and has so much in common with him too.

The majority of the time, her boyfriend really does make her super happy.

“This being said, I’ve been working at my job for a little over a year, and recently noticed that I’ve gained feelings for someone…my boss,” she explained.

“He’s super nice. He always comes over to talk to me about things unrelated to the job. I really, really like him.”

“My boyfriend hasn’t been treating me the best lately though. Nothing super bad just hasn’t been putting in as much effort as he did in the beginning.”

She does still find that she loves her boyfriend, but she’s on the verge of losing the feelings that she has for him.

If she’s not physically spending time with her boyfriend, she’s falling out of love, but the moment she’s back together with him face to face, she thinks things are better.

“Everything changes once we’re in person together,” she said. “Lately I’ve been thinking more and more about my boss, and less and less about my boyfriend.”

