This Veterinarian Is On A Mission To Help Homeless People Provide Proper Care For Their Pets, Free Of Charge

No judgment. Just help.

That’s precisely what Project Street Vet, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charity aims to do.

Founder Dr. Kwane Stewert understands that you don’t have to be human to be family, which is why he started this non-profit charity organization that provides free veterinary care, treatment, and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability.

As homelessness is rising, a decent portion of our nation’s homeless community owns a pet.

These special companions have made a way in the lives of those less fortunate, and this organization aims to help the owners along the way.

“Leading with compassion, kindness, and no judgments, our team is on a mission to seek out and assist these pets and people who need it most.”

Dr. Kwane Stewart is a veterinarian who has traveled through many cities looking to better the lives of animals through education and awareness, all while bringing the necessary veterinary care and supplies to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness.

They understand that while the human bond is strong, the bond between a homeless individual and their pet is even more vital.

“It is estimated that over 580,400 people are experiencing homelessness in America and that 10% of people experiencing homelessness have a pet. Other projections range from 10%-25%. Using these estimates, this puts the number of pet parents experiencing homelessness in America at anywhere from 58,000 to over 145,000 individuals.”

Facebook; pictured above is Dr. Kwane Stewert with a patient

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.