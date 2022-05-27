Here Are A Few Ideas For How You Can Rock A Pair Of Doc Martens Like Nobody’s Business

Dr. Martens, also known as Doc Martens or Docs, is a classic combat boot, that has remained at the forefront of the footwear industry for some time.

While we idolize celebrities and their impression on the fashion industry, movie stars and influencers alike are most commonly seen across our social media feed sporting nothing other than their favorite pair of Dr. Marten combat boots.

As this English company continuously provides us with fun and creative styles of footwear, we will continue to support their idea of fashion as we express ourselves independently through apparel.

I’m sure you have come across a variety of styles and thought to yourself, there is no way I can rock those. Well, I am here today to tell you, that you absolutely can, and here’s how.

First and foremost, this chunky combat boot style may seem a bit overbearing. To start off with a slow transition, consider pairing your new set of Dr. Martens with a printed maxi dress.

Let the bulky nature of these combat boots reside semi-hidden as your printed maxi becomes the focal point of your attire. Grab a small handbag or crossbody for an added element and you are ready to head out for the day.

Now if you are someone who is ready to rock your new set of boots in all their glory, maybe a maxi dress is not your go-to garment for the day.

While the sun is shining and you’re ready for a night out, grab a mini dress and leather jacket to create an edgy combo as you draw attention to your footwear.

One of the best things about Dr. Martens is the ability to dress them up or down. Either way, they set the tone for the day as you rock this set of footwear in sweatpants, trousers, and even leggings.

