This Nonprofit Is Donating Safety Gear To Courageous Law Enforcement Dogs Across The Country

Did you know that there are around fifty thousand active police dogs in the United States alone? Well, a courageous K9 named Hank from Lassen County, California was recently selected to receive a bullet and stab protective vest donation for his active duty.

The donation is courtesy of Vested Interest, a nonprofit organization with a mission of providing vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the nation.

Since being founded in 2009, Vested Interest has donated nearly five thousand K9 ballistic vests and over two thousand K9 opioid reversal NARCAN kits to police departments across the nation.

Additionally, the organization has paid for nearly two hundred and fifty thousand dollars of K9 medical insurance premiums and over one hundred thousand dollars in medical first aid kits.

After learning of the fantastic news that Hank would be receiving his very own vest, Sergeant Dustin Russell took to Facebook to share his immense gratitude.

“K9 Hank was selected to receive his vest as well as only two other dogs across the United States. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office relies on donated funds to purchase K9 equipment and safety gear,” Sergeant Russell wrote.

“So, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of what Vested Interest does for working dogs across our country. We would like to say thank you for selecting K9 Hank!” Sergeant Russell continued.

Hank’s vest is expected to be delivered in the next eight to ten weeks. It will even be embroidered with the following memorial; “In memory of the K9s who served and sacrificed in 2021.”

Community members from Lassen County also treasured Vested Interest’s generosity and shared their thoughts on Facebook.

