This World War II Veteran Lost Everything In A House Fire, And People Quickly Came Together To Help Him Out

At 94-years-old, Paul recently experienced a personal tragedy that complicated his peaceful retirement.

His home of more than 50 years suddenly caught fire, and he crawled out before inhaling too much smoke.

He headed to his neighbor’s house, and they called the fire department. Sadly, the flames destroyed everything in the place besides a few photo albums.

And though he had home insurance, the house was so old it was no longer up to code and had to be torn down.

The house was built in 1920, and Paul’s father worked as a handyman for the family who owned it. They later sold it to him, and Paul inherited the house six years after it was given the title of Historic Ship Bottom home in 1980.

Unfortunately, the house was flooded in 2007 by Hurricane Sandy. Paul has also tragically lost his son and his daughter. But at 94, he is still chugging on and bringing joy to his neighborhood.

Because of how beloved Paul is to his community, his neighbors started a GoFundMe to build him a new home to live in for the remainder of his life.

They describe him as kind and optimistic, sharing insight into his perspective.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Paul

