This TikToker Had A Crazy Roommate That Tried To Poison Them Before Moving Out

This TikToker, who goes by Thempress shared their recent roommate horror story, and it is sure to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

The creator told their followers that a pattern they’ve noticed with narcissistic personalities is that they often believe there’s a dominant and submissive person in each interaction.

In order to gain power in a dynamic, these personality types are likely to sabotage the other party to feel control over them.

Thempress’ roommate did just that; she exposed them to their airborne food allergies and essentially poisoned them.

They also shared the irony of her chosen profession — the roommate wants to be a doctor to fight injustice within the medical system. However, at home, it seems like she had no concern for others’ health or well-being.

Thempress posted a follow-up video describing the turbulent roomie’s move out, which—like most of their interactions—did not go over smoothly.

They went with a caption that expressed their aggravation at the lackluster impact a legal restraining order can have, writing, “So… what is even the point of having a restraining order.”

While the roommate was moving out, Thempress kept an eye on her in case anything went awry. Unfortunately, Thempress had to take a call in their bedroom, which lasted around 10 minutes.

TikTok; pictured above is Thempress in one of the videos they posted

