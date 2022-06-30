Breaking Down Selena Gomez’s Multi-Faceted Career And Impressive Net Worth

Selena Gomez is a jack of all trades. You name it; she has done it– and done it well.

The actress turned musician, brand founder, executive producer, and cooking show host has continuously stunned fans with her voracious work ethic and ability to adapt to numerous sectors. And no matter the hat she wears, Gomez never fails to deliver high-quality works.

Gomez got her start on Disney Channel and received glowing praise for her portrayal of Alex Russo in the Emmy Award-winning show Wizards of Waverly Place.

Afterward, the now-pop icon’s music career took off, and she has since launched a Rare Beauty makeup line, partnered with HBO Max to produce the at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, and has starred in the Hulu original Only Murders in the Building.

So, if you could not have guessed it, her net worth is quite enormous. Let’s break down the numbers throughout her career.

Gomez’s first ever role was on the classic show Barney & Friends, where, at seven years old, she acted alongside now-lifelong friend Demi Lovato. For each episode, she made an estimated three thousand dollars, according to Money Inc.

Then, once Gomez landed the lead role of Wizards of Waverly Place, she began raking in an estimated thirty thousand dollars per episode. The show produced a total of one hundred and six episodes.

Next came Gomez’s solo music career, which began in 2013 and is still thriving today. Since releasing her first single, “Come & Get It,” Gomez has released three studio albums and embarked on two concert tours– her 2014 “Stars Dance Tour” and her “Revival Tour” in 2016.

Instagram; pictured above is Selena

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.