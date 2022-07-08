8 Trending TikTok Sounds That You’re Sure To Love This Summer

Finding the perfect TikTok sounds to accompany your funny videos or epic dance moves can be a struggle.

You can easily fall down the rabbit hole of TikTok’s Commercial Music Library, which is home to over one hundred and fifty thousand songs. Yikes.

Or, you can stay ahead of the curve by using this handy guide of the top eight trending TikTok sounds for the summer of 2022.

Don’t miss a beat while lounging poolside or partying with friends– by saving these sounds to your “favorites,” you can save yourself some time… and perhaps even go viral.

No. 1: “Cool For The Summer”

This Demi Lovato track resurfaces every summer and will likely never go out of style. “Cool For The Summer” is the ultimate song to use with your girlfriends– regardless of whether you’re chilling by the ocean or dancing it up at the bar.

No. 2: “That’s Hot”

Have you heard the iconic sound bite compilation of Paris Hilton’s catchphrase “that’s hot?” If not, you need to.

It is perfect for describing all things summer– the weather, cute outfits, your partner. You name it, and you can likely use this sound for it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.