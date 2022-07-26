Everything You Need To Know About The Pink Sauce That TikTok Is Fascinated By

The odds are that you have heard of the new “pink sauce” trend. In fact, #pinksauce already has over 140 million views on TikTok. But, where did it come from, and what is in it?

Well, a TikToker that goes by the name of Chef Pii invented the Pepto Bismol-looking sauce and began sharing it on the platform last month.

Before creating the condiment, Pii reportedly was struggling with juggling her responsibilities as a mother, full-time college student, and chef.

In fact, Pii shared how one month, she was visiting the emergency room almost daily after suffering from recurrent panic attacks.

She did not want to use medications to curb her anxiety, though. So, Pii turned to dragon fruit– which is known for easing anxiety due to its high magnesium content.

Then, the idea for a “pink sauce” made of dragon fruit was born, and Pii launched her now-viral business.

Aside from the fruit, the sauce also contains sunflower seed oil, white vinegar, lemon juice, milk, citric acid, raw honey, dried chili, garlic, and salt.

And since publicizing it online, the TikTok community has gone bonkers over the sauce. But, Pii has also been fighting fires regarding concerns about the sauce’s appearance, taste, and inadequate nutrition fact labeling.

TikTok; pictured above is Chef Pii in one of her videos

