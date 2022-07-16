Her Husband Is Not Trying Hard Enough To Make Their Vacation Time Line Up, So She Is Considering Going Away Alone

A woman and her husband have been married since 1999 and raised two healthy children together. Still, the woman has been incredibly stressed out.

Her oldest daughter, who is eighteen years old, is headed to college in the fall, and the woman has been worrying about the transition process. Plus, the woman has been working hard at her job for the entire year.

She only gets one week of vacation time annually and has been looking forward to her yearly tradition.

The woman and her husband always coordinate the week off around her birthday– which is August 15– in order to go away for a few days.

With so much going on in both of their work lives, the pair often feels distant from each other. So, they always use this getaway to reconnect and relax together before returning to work.

This year will, unfortunately, be different, though. The woman’s husband recently switched occupations to become a rural route delivery driver, and it is notoriously hard for him to find shift coverage.

“I know that, so I told him the other day that he should talk with his supervisor and see which days on my week off would be best for HIM to take off so we can go on our little trip,” the woman said.

After her husband approached his boss, though, the boss counter offered a completely different week.

The problem? The woman’s vacation time is already confirmed with her job.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.