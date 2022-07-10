Michael Wardian Just Finished His Three Thousand Mile Run Across The Country In Only 61 Days To Raise Money For Clean Drinking Water

Earlier this year, Michael Wardian– a forty-eight-year-old man from Arlington, Virginia– pledged to run the entire length of the United States. And just last week, Michael’s dream finally turned into a reality.

Beginning on May 1, 2022, Michael began his trek from San Francisco, California. He planned to travel along US Route 50 for seventy-five days and, after over three thousand miles, end in his hometown of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

You may be wondering what would ever push someone to run across the country. For Michael, it was the mission of providing children and families across the globe with clean and safe drinking water.

So, he partnered with the international humanitarian aid, development, and advocacy organization World Vision to make it happen.

According to World Vision, “More than eight hundred children under age five die every day from diarrhea caused by contaminated water, poor sanitation, and unsafe hygiene.”

In turn, Michael’s goal was to raise one hundred thousand dollars for the organization’s clean water initiatives.

This magic number would provide two thousand people with long-lasting clean drinking water since the average cost is about fifty dollars per person.

But, Michael’s commitment to the cause truly wowed the community, and he surpassed that goal– earning the organization nearly one hundred and fifteen thousand dollars in donations.

Instagram; pictured above is Michael

