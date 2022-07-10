This Baby Mammoth Was Discovered In Canada, And It’s The Most Complete Mummified Mammoth Ever Found Here In North America

A fascinating discovery was made in the Yukon territory in Canada. It is a scientific story that is sure to go down in history!

A near-complete mummified baby woolly mammoth was recently discovered by a group of miners that were working on the Eureka Creek.

Found in the Klondike gold fields within Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territory, this baby mammoth is “the most complete mummified mammoth found in North America,” according to a news release from The Yukon.

“There will be one thing that stands out in a person’s entire life, and I can guarantee you this is my one thing,” said the proud Brian McCaughan, one of the miners responsible for finding the mammoth.

Elders in the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin have named the baby calf Nun cho ga, which means “big baby animal” in the Hän language.

According to the news release, scientists suggest that the baby mammoth is female after some examination.

“It’s amazing. It took my breath away when they removed the tarp. We must all treat it with respect,” said Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Elder Peggy Kormendy.

The Yukon; pictured above is the baby mammoth

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.