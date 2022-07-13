Research Reveals Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Gown Is Most Popular, Beating Out Kate Middleton And Princess Diana

Have you ever wondered what royal wedding dresses are the most popular today? If you guessed Princess Diana, you would be wrong.

A recent research study commissioned by Wealth of Greeks revealed that Meghan Markle’s wedding dress is actually the most Google-searched royal gown by people worldwide– roping in an average of fifty-one thousand searches per month.

And it is understandable why the Duchess of Sussex’s dress has such wide appeal. Markle wore a custom-made Givenchy dress designed by the brand’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller.

It was made of silk and featured three-quarter-length sleeves, a high yet open neckline, and a train with an organza underskirt.

So, even if Markle’s gown is not your top favorite, it is undeniably elegant.

The second most popular royal wedding gown is that of Kate Middleton’s, gaining a close forty-seven thousand searches per month.

Middleton opted for a timeless Victorian-inspired gown featuring a corset bodice, plunging neckline, lace appliqué, and a dramatic train.

Designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, the Duchess hoped to highlight tradition in a modern way.

And for all of the Princess Diana lovers, her wedding dress was the third most popular gown– prompting about thirty thousand Google searches per month.

