She Figured Out That Her Boyfriend Was Cheating On Her After A Girl Posted A Photo Of His Breakfast With His Thumb

It’s not uncommon for someone to go to great lengths to figure out if their significant other is cheating on them.

One user on TikTok has taken things to the next level when it comes to snooping out a cheater.

A woman named Jedda (@jeddamindtricks) made a TikTok video about how she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her.

In her video, you can see a photo taken from the perspective of someone eating breakfast at a diner.

Jedda was “lurking” on her boyfriend’s Instagram one day when she found a woman’s profile. She clicked on it and looked around when she saw the diner picture.

The text that Jedda embedded into her video explains how that simple photo ended up being what uncovered her boyfriend’s lies.

In that photo, the food on that plate is her boyfriend’s go-to breakfast order. In the bottom corner of the photo is her boyfriend’s thumb!

Yes, she was able to figure out that her boyfriend was cheating after finding her boyfriend’s thumb on another woman’s Instagram page.

TikTok; pictured above is Jedda in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.