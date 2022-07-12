It’s Been Years Since Her Boyfriend Has Dated His Ex, Yet This Girl Won’t Stop Begging Him For A Second Chance

Back when a girl and her boyfriend were seniors in college, they began spending time together and they eventually ended up dating one another after a few years of just being friends.

Her boyfriend has revealed to her that before he began a relationship with her, he was dating his ex, who cheated on him with a few guys.

“She was his first true love and he wanted to marry her once he became financially independent,” she explained.

“Back then, some of his friends warned him that she was fooling around with other guys too but he didn’t believe them.”

“After seeing it himself, he was heartbroken, and when he asked her she lied to his face that she was trying to get rid of them and that it was only one-sided and he believed her.”

Sometime later, her boyfriend did come to realize what was truly going on, and he broke up with his ex.

His ex then started seeing one of his friends who she was already seeing on the side while they were together.

It was incredibly hard for her boyfriend to gather up the strength to move past so much hurt, yet he managed to do just that.

2 years after dumping his ex, this girl shockingly reached out to him wanting forgiveness. Her boyfriend never replied back, as he wasn’t feeling up to forgiving her or maintaining contact with her either.

