She Got Trapped In The Stockroom At Work And It Took Forever For Anyone To Find Her

Leah Kennell, a woman from Copenhagen, recently got trapped at her job– and it took a very long time for anyone to find her.

She was working at a shop in the city of Kobenhavn and was having a pretty rough day to begin with.

Leah had already worked for twelve hours, and her shift was not even over yet.

So, as anyone might, she had a little cry out of frustration. Then, in an effort to recollect herself, Leah decided to go into the back room and do a restock.

That’s when her shift took an even worse turn.

“What the…There is no data or wifi in this room, and I just walked in, and the door handle broke,” Leah began in a TikTok video.

She then showed the handle, which was able to spin around completely but would not catch.

“God really said let me just make your day a little worse,” Leah continued.

TikTok; pictured above is Leah in her video

