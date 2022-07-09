She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She’s Crushed

A young woman didn’t have the nicest childhood by any means. When she was little, her mom and dad didn’t pay her a lot of attention, and they also enjoyed degrading her on top of that.

Despite growing up in such a negative environment, she has gone on to be successful and reliant on nobody but herself.

Although she has done quite well for herself, she struggles with her self-esteem still.

A couple of hours ago, her mom called her on the phone and was chatting with her. Her mom was nothing but nice to her on their call, but as soon as their call ended and her mom thought she was no longer on the line, she heard her parents say some terrible things about her.

“…My mother forgot to disconnect the call, I had my AirPods in my ear and the phone was away,” she explained.

“My father entered the room I guess and started to talk trash about me, how I’m still single and haven’t managed to get hitched.”

“He even said that I’m the most horrible person, and my mother agreed to that and even added her comments about me being single and useless.”

“My father said he’s pretty sure I’ll end up with some loser and my mother said that’s what I deserve.”

She finally did hang up entirely, but she phoned her mom right up to reveal to her that she heard every single word of what she had said.

