She Made It Her Mission To Help Find Missing Indigenous Women, But In The Process, She Would Up Missing Herself

In recent years, the government has been increasingly criticized for its lack of reliable and up-to-date data on missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The public’s awareness of the data inadequacies was largely driven by a 2018 report published by the Urban Indian Health Institute.

The report revealed that even though the National Crime Information Center logged nearly six thousand reports of missing Indigenous women and girls during 2016, just one hundred and sixteen cases were subsequently logged in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database.

This crisis has countless demographic regions throughout the country and has led some states to suffer skyrocketing numbers of missing Indigenous women– especially Montana.

Indigenous women and girls only account for three to four percent of the entire state’s population.

Yet, they also make up about thirty percent of missing person cases reported to the Montana Department of Justice.

One twenty-year-old Montana Indigenous woman named Ashley Loring HeavyRunner made it her mission to help curb this crisis.

But, in the process, Ashley tragically went missing herself.

Facebook; pictured above is Ashley

