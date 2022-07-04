She’s Worried About Her Boyfriend Spending $50 On A Friend While They Are Not Doing Great Financially

A twenty-one-year-old woman has been dating her twenty-six-year-old boyfriend for eight months now. We’ll call him Jack.

The woman has been over-the-moon happy with her relationship; she has never felt nearly as comfortable with anyone else as she does with Jack and genuinely believes she is in love with him.

Unfortunately, though, the pair has been enduring some serious financial problems ever since they got together. Jack did not have a steady job for their first five months as a couple, and the woman took on the role of sole provider.

And because of COVID-19, she already had other stressors to worry about. The woman had to move out during the pandemic and then lost her job– leaving her in debt for nearly two years now.

So, the woman has been understandably more frugal about how she spends her money. This had been fine until an incident occurred a few days ago.

Jack’s friend, let’s call him Charlie for the purpose of this story, is a twenty-eight-year-old man who works a full-time job while living with his parents.

Charlie invited the woman and her boyfriend over for a large barbecue, and they all went to pick up supplies at the grocery store prior to the party.

After arriving, the woman went off down the aisles by herself and picked up just a few beers before meeting her boyfriend at the checkout counter. When she approached Jack and Charlie, though, she was baffled.

“I saw my boyfriend paying for a bunch of barbecue-related items– a lot of meat and drinks for everyone. I gave him a look and asked if he was buying this stuff for Charlie. He said yes,” the woman explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.