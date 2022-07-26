This Dog Needs To Undergo Surgery For A Congenital Heart Defect In Order To Have Another 10 To 12 Happy Years Of Her Life

Binkus, a beautiful pup of Samson Klitsner, was recently diagnosed with PS, also known as Pulmonic Stenosis, a congenital heart defect.

Samson’s special companion was always known for having more love than her heart could handle. At times, she would get so excited to see family members and friends that she would faint.

Unfortunately, Samson was left with devastating news a few weeks ago as Binkus’ diagnosis from an echocardiogram confirmed she was experiencing a severe heart murmur.

Pulmonic Stenosis is a condition where the valve separates from the right side of the heart from the blood vessels, which causes it not to open normally.

Now Binkus’ body is working overtime to compensate, which has caused further complications with her heart, such as abnormal heart rhythms and an enlarged heart.

Eventually, these complications will lead to congestive heart failure.

If left untreated, Binkus would have looked at a life expectancy of 3-5 years. However, Samson was able to organize a fundraiser that ended up accumulating enough money to cover Binkus’ surgery!

Binkus is now 3 1/2 years old, so the surgery will give her an extra 10-12 years of a happy and healthy life.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Binkus

