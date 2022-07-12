This Mother Alleges An Airline Lost Her Twelve-Year-Old Daughter While She Was Traveling As An Unaccompanied Minor

A mother from Chattanooga, Tennessee, recently took to TikTok to share how an airline lost her daughter.

The mom, named Monica, had placed her twelve-year-old daughter on a flight from Chattanooga to Miami, Florida, in order to see her father.

And being that the daughter is a minor, there are special protocols for when children fly alone.

Monica, though, shared how those protocols were violated, and the airline put her daughter in a potentially dangerous situation.

“If you are not familiar with unaccompanied minor flights, they have to wear a necklace that says they are an unaccompanied minor that has all of their information on it,” Monica began.

In fact, these necklaces also have the minors’ boarding pass and the information of the adult picking them up.

“This is so they [the airline] can verify that the person picking them up is who they are supposed to be,” Monica continued.

So, after Monica’s daughter got her boarding pass, she also obtained her unaccompanied minor necklace.

TikTok; pictured above is Monica

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.