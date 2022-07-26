TikToker Calls Out Fitness Club Franchise After An Employee Fat-Shamed Her While Trying To Cancel Her Membership

Gyms are supposed to be safe environments that empower patrons to have complete autonomy over their bodies and health.

But, more and more people have spoken up about unacceptable interactions with other gym-goers and even gym employees.

Most recently, a woman named Lexie Rowe took to TikTok to discuss the time a fitness club franchise fat-shamed her.

The incident occurred three years ago when Lexie attempted to cancel her membership but was met with resistance. In fact, a staff member practically told Lexie that she “was not trying.”

“I have plenty of friends who have had Anytime Fitness memberships and canceled them– either over the phone, online, or in-person– and it was not an issue,” Lexie explained.

When it came to her membership, though, the experience was way different.

“But when I went in and said I would like to cancel my membership, the woman said, ‘I am not going to do that for you until you have three sessions with a trainer,” Lexie recalled. Say what?

The employee went on to say she would like to see Lexie “really try first” before canceling the membership. Lexie was, of course, taken aback and, moreover, very hurt.

TikTok; pictured above is Lexie in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.