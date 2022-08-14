He Served Deer At A Dinner Party Without Telling His Guests, And One Woman Totally Freaked Out

A few weeks ago, this man’s father offered him some extra deer meat that was left over from last fall’s hunting season.

Apparently, the venison had been vacuum sealed and stored in a deep freezer since last November. So, it was still perfectly good, and the man decided to accept it.

He also believed the gifted meat came at a perfect time since he was having some friends over the following week.

So, when it came time to cook everyone’s dinner, the man thought it would be cool to make a Mexican dish known as salpicon using deer shoulder.

“You cook and shred the meat, then marinate it in citrus juice, and serve it cold with chopped radishes, cilantro, onion, etc.,” the man explained.

And during the dinner party, the man’s recipe was a huge hit. But, after his wife’s friend asked what the dish was made of and learned she had eaten deer, she completely freaked out.

In fact, the woman began making gagging noises and then stood over the sink as if she was going to vomit.

Then, she screamed at the man– calling the deer “disgusting” and saying that he should have warned everyone about the “exotic ingredient.”

He was completely taken aback and got into a back-and-forth argument with the woman.

