He’s Threatening To Sue His Ex-Wife’s Stepdaughter Over A $3,000 Broken Calligraphy Brush

This thirty-eight-year-old man has been separated from his ex-wife for nearly fourteen years now.

Since the separation, his ex-wife has gone on to remarry and gain two stepdaughters, while the ex-couple also co-parents their two children.

Still, though, the man has been running into trouble with his ex-wife’s oldest stepdaughter, Ana.

His own sixteen-year-old daughter, Diane, recently picked up a new hobby– the classic art of calligraphy.

The man’s parents also gifted Diane a fude– or traditional Japanese calligraphy brush– since she performed so well in school this past year.

But, after leaving Diane at his ex-wife’s mother’s house with Ana, the new fude started some chaos.

“Diane said that Ana stole her brush and broke it,” the man explained.

“Ana says she took it with permission from Diane– which is not true; we checked. She accepted breaking it but said she would replace it with another cheap one.”

And while the ex-wife claimed the broken brush was not a big deal, the man wholeheartedly disagreed.

