She Got Sweet Revenge On Her Noisy Neighbors And Shared Her Success On TikTok

If you have ever lived in a dorm, apartment, or condo, then you know how frustrating it can be to share walls with neighbors.

Random banging, loud company, and barking dogs can be the downfall of your sanity if it goes on for too long. And one Australian single mom named Jess was nearing a mental break for the same reason.

Her neighbors worked the night shift, so they were out of the house from 5:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. every day. During that same period, their dog would bark incessantly the entire time.

And the barking seriously began affecting Jess and her son. They were constantly losing sleep– resulting in poor mental health and school performance for her son.

Jess did try to talk to her neighbors about the issue, but they said their dog was old and could not be stopped. She also called a ranger to speak with the neighbors, but still, nothing ever changed.

So, one afternoon, the mom decided to take matters into her own hands. She curated a very intentional song playlist and then blasted it for six hours straight while her neighbors tried to rest up for their night shifts.

The playlist included classics such as “Who Let The Dogs Out” by Baha Men, “Dog” by Big Block Singsong, and “Petty Squad” by Star Keisha.

And after her musical revenge, the neighbors immediately changed their tune.

