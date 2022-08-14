This Groom Delivered Wedding Vows Inspired By Lizzie McGuire And He Even Received A Glowing Response From Hilary Duff Herself

The Disney Channel hit show Lizzie McGuire aired on January 12, 2001, and stole the hearts of countless American kids.

Even today, the comedy series starring Hilary Duff has undoubtedly left its mark on many now-grown adults.

One man named Marco Braun proved that with his iconic Lizzie McGuire-inspired vows for his husband, Danny Chapman.

Back in 2021, the couple from Chicago had a small and intimate wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, since restrictions have lifted, the pair decided to have a second wedding ceremony. And this time, they wanted to “switch it up” and add a bit more playfulness for their second go.

Marco did not fail to deliver, and his hilarious vows have taken the internet by storm.

“Growing up, I always imagined I would be getting married to early 2000s teen idol and gay icon Hilary Duff,” Marco began unexpectedly, prompting a ton of laughter from guests.

“So you could understand my shock today seeing you at the end of the aisle and not her,” Marco continued, poking fun at his husband.

TikTok; pictured above is the happy couple

