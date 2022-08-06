This Pennsylvania Teen’s Quick Thinking Saved Residents’ Lives During An Apartment Fire Earlier This Week

This past Tuesday, an apartment building in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, tragically caught fire at about 12:50 a.m.

Residents of the building, which was located on the hundredth block of Church Street, were forced to begin jumping from their apartment windows.

Thankfully, though, one seventeen-year-old named Falon O’Regan had a brilliant idea.

He realized that a trampoline in the apartment’s yard could help break the residents’ falls after jumping. So, he and his neighbor sprung into action.

“Me and Robert, my downstairs neighbor, had to move the trampoline from the side of the house to the three bedrooms on the last part of the house because they would have gotten hurt if we didn’t,” Falon explained in an interview with WPXI.

The Bentleyville-Fire Rescue also arrived on the scene to complete “a primary search and initiate an offensive attack,” the department shared in a Facebook update.

The devastating apartment fire was eventually extinguished, but twelve adults and six children are now displaced from their homes. The Red Cross will be aiding them in this time.

Additionally, three victims were transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, and now, the fire marshal is working to ascertain how the blaze started.

Bentleyville-Fire Rescue; pictured above is the fire

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.