Dad Goes Viral On TikTok For Leaving Sweet Messages For His Daughter Using Their Doorbell Camera

A loving father has gone viral after his daughter, Emily Brand, posted a video under her account @emilyybrandd showing how her father leaves her short messages daily using their Ring doorbell while she is away for college.

Ring doorbells are smart doorbells with motion sensors, a microphone, a high-definition camera, and a speaker. Their users can access the doorbell’s video via the Ring app, which allows instant access to the camera’s view.

Emily wrote in the caption of her one-minute video, saying, “I told my dad I watch the ring videos at home when I’m away at college, and he started leaving me messages.”

Her video was made into a compilation of clips from the Ring footage, capturing the messages that her dad left her, usually regarding daily everyday stuff, so that she could keep up with the family.

“Hey Em,” the dad could be seen and heard in the footage. “It’s drizzling a little here.”

“Hey Em, got $9 off at Rite Aid,” he said while showing his purchase to the camera. “Good morning, Em. Have a great day.”

And in the last clip of the video, “Good luck on your final, last one,” the dad said with a thumb-up.

The video was posted on May 19, 2020, and has reached 6.1 million views and 1.5 million likes. And her audience could not get enough of the sweet interactions between the father and daughter and how loving the father is with his daily messages.

TikTok; pictured above is Emily’s dad leaving her a message

