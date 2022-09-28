Her Fiancé Doesn’t Want Her Father To Walk Her Down The Aisle, So She Called Him Selfish And Now He’s Fuming

This twenty-three-year-old woman does not come from a huge family. In fact, she really only has her father and older sister to lean on.

Nonetheless, she is forever grateful for her father’s sacrifices. He has always put her and her sister first their entire lives and has even worked fourteen jobs over the past six years just to provide for their family.

“I love my dad, and we have the best relationship anyone could ever hope for,” she said.

But, two years ago, she got a boyfriend, and now, they are engaged. And unfortunately, her fiancé really does not get along with her father.

And honestly, it is mainly because they have such differing opinions about most things. For example, her father had a truck sitting in front of his house for years. And one day, her fiancé suggested that her father try to sell it.

This really offended her father, though, who went on to explain how the truck was his father’s. Moreover, they had no money to get it fixed.

They have also disagreed about her mother’s death– which is an extremely touchy subject. More specifically, how often her father speaks about his wife’s death.

That whole ordeal happened one night at a party when her father brought up how much he struggled after his wife died. Afterward, her fiancé apparently got angry at her father and accused him of trying to collect “sympathy points.” Yikes.

Anyway, their most recent agreement concerned, you guessed it, the wedding. Apparently, her father refused to give her fiancé any money for the wedding planning– which seriously pissed him off.

