His Family Took His Wife’s Side When She Said She Wanted To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom, So He Suggested His Family Pay Their Bills

This twenty-eight-year-old man has a wife who is thirty-one years old. They do not yet have kids, but before getting married, they discussed everything from having kids to their future work and home arrangements.

“We agreed we would take turns with the ‘stay at home’ portion for the first year or two after potential kids were born. Then, we’d both go back to work,” he recalled.

However, his wife has recently expressed an interest in being a stay-at-home wife in order to “prep” for being a stay-at-home mom. And he is totally opposed to it.

First of all, he never wanted her to solely be a stay-at-home mom from the start– and he apparently made that very clear during their pre-marital discussions.

Plus, even though he enjoys his job, his salary is nowhere near enough to possibly sustain a family alone.

And at this point in his life, he does not want to go back to school to change careers like his wife wants him to.

But, this disagreement really came to a head when his wife decided to air out their private discussions during a family dinner.

Apparently, at his mother’s house last week, his wife all of a sudden said, “Your son’s being mean. He won’t let me be a stay-at-home mom.”

Yikes!

