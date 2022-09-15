Ohio State University College Of Medicine Welcomed A Record-Breaking $367 Million Of Research Funding For 2022

This year, US News ranked Ohio State University College of Medicine as thirtieth in the nation for research and thirty-second for primary care.

And just last week, the university shared that its 2022 fiscal year research funding has ballooned to $367.7 million– a record-breaking feat.

This impressive twenty-two percent increase from 2021 funding figures– in which the College of Medicine was allotted $301.1 million– is due largely in part to multimillion-dollar grants.

These grants aimed to increase funding in critical areas, such as gene therapy, traumatic brain injury research, and maternal and pediatric medication safety.

So, this year, the College of Medicine welcomed funds from numerous significant players in the federal sector as well as various non-profit foundations and industry contracts.

Most notably, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded the Ohio State University College of Medicine over $200 million. This funding came in three different forms– grants, contracts, and sub-contracts.

Thereafter, the college received a $16.1 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) to aid in the performance of more in-depth studies of inpatient rehabilitation treatments following traumatic brain injuries.

The NINDS also awarded the college an additional $14.6 million grant to fund a specific study that would analyze the safety and efficacy of a gene therapy that could potentially help adolescents born with AADC deficiency. AADC deficiency is a rare genetic disorder that results in severe developmental and physical disabilities.

Finally, the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) also pledged a five-year $17.1 million grant to fund the creation of a “knowledge bank.” This bank would aid the study of drugs and medical treatments that are provided to pregnant women and children.

