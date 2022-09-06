She Called Her Niece A Spoiled Brat, And Now Her Sister Is Furious

This twenty-two-year-old woman’s sister is twenty-eight years old and, unfortunately, is going through a divorce.

So, her sister and seven-year-old niece recently had to move into her cramped two-bedroom apartment. And tensions have been seriously high– mostly because of her niece.

“My niece is terrible, to be honest. She screams all day long at the top of her lungs. And I work from home, so I have tried to get my sister to make her stop– but my sister is so depressed from her divorce that she struggles to get out of bed,” she explained.

So, she has been forced to reprimand her niece by herself from time to time. Whenever she does that, though, her niece apparently just smirks and continues acting wildly.

For example, her niece has broken her laptop by spilling milk on it and has even gotten her reprimanded at work for the unacceptable noise level during meetings.

But, she tried to be sympathetic to her sister’s situation and just put up with her niece’s behavior for her sister’s sake.

Nonetheless, what happened last week was her last straw.

She had just come home from running some errands and found her niece playing with her Nintendo Switch.

She had already told her niece that she was not allowed to use any of her personal electronics aside from the television in the living room– especially after the broken laptop incident.

