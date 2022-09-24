She Makes About $15,000 A Month Reselling Skincare Products On Amazon And Here’s How She Does It

One woman is making a small fortune by simply reselling products on Amazon. Luckily for us, she was generous enough to share the secrets of her success on TikTok.

Yamie (@yamie_the_realtor) is a TikTok creator, mother of 8 kids, and an Amazon seller. She recently went viral for explaining how she makes a decent profit by reselling certain kinds of products on Amazon. It’s very savvy and very interesting.

In her video, which has over 38,000 likes, Yamie demonstrates how she resells two skincare products that she purchased at Marshall’s.

The products are two 0.5 ounce bottles of the Sephora brand ‘Beauty Amplifier Ultra Smoothing Primer.’ She bought them at Marshall’s for $3.99 each.

Yamie then lists the product on Amazon for $22.54 each. Therefore, when both bottles are bought together, the total comes to $49.60. Wow!

Then, Yamie purchases the materials she needs to ship out the products through Amazon, which came to $8.05.

In her video, she demonstrates how she packages her products using Amazon’s shipping materials. She mentions that she doesn’t send any of her products to the local Amazon warehouse. She keeps them with her until it is time to ship them out. Not only does this allow her to keep an eye on her products, but it also allows the profit to be bigger.

Yamie removes the Marshall’s price tags, places the skin care in an appropriately sized envelope, prints and sticks on the label Amazon that provides her, and sends it out! So easy.

TikTok; pictured above Yamie shows the makeup products

