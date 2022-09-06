She Paid For Her Dog’s ACL Surgery But Does Not Want To Pay For Her Son To Have The Same Surgery Done

This mom is fifty-seven years old and has a twenty-six-year-old son and a five-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever. And she loves her female pup with all of her heart.

But, just last year, her dog suffered a horrible accident. After she took her lab on a hike, the dog tore one of her ACLs.

And after transporting the pup to the veterinarian, she learned that the cost of repairing the ACL would be a whopping fifteen thousand dollars.

Still, even though the procedure put a massive dent in her bank account, she could not stand to watch her dog suffer and ended up paying for the repair.

Her dog did eventually recover just fine, and all was well for a while. But, that was until her son recently ran into a health problem that has called her decision into question.

First of all, he is a pretty successful young adult. He has moved out on his own and works a good full-time job.

But, since he recently turned twenty-six, he could no longer stay on her healthcare plan.

“I told him numerous times he was going to need to get his own health insurance as he’s not allowed to be on mine anymore. And he kept telling me he knew this and would handle it,” she recalled.

Well, just last weekend, her son went to play in a soccer game and ended up getting into his own bad accident. In fact, he actually tore his ACL.

