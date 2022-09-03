She Wants To Postpone Her Wedding So She Is Not Pregnant During The Ceremony, But Her Fiancé Wants To Have A Child As Soon As Possible

This twenty-six-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is thirty-four, have been together for about three years now. They also moved to a new city, bought a brand new home, and got new jobs six months ago.

And their initial goal was to stay at their new jobs for six months until their new employee trial period ended. Then, they planned to begin trying for a child.

“That time has now gone, and we both like the jobs we got. So, the talk of kids has come up,” she said.

But, just last week, her fiancé suggested that they begin planning the wedding. And since they had been engaged for a year now, she was very happy about the idea.

So, they began looking at wedding venues and found a beautiful location that is available in June of 2023. Plus, they even put down money for a non-refundable reservation.

After she talked about her wedding plans with her family, though, everyone began asking about her plan to have kids.

And she explained how, with the wedding date now set in stone, they would probably postpone trying until after the wedding.

“But, I brought this up to my fiancé, and he was very shocked at the idea of postponing it and did not understand why. ‘You just wanna get drunk,’ was the first thing he said,” she recalled.

This understandably shocked her, so she tried to explain the real reasons why she did not want to be pregnant at her wedding.

