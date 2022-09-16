She’s Making Her Niece Complete A Homework Assignment In Order To Attend Her Wedding After Finding Out Her Niece Has Been Bullying Her Nephew

This twenty-three-year-old woman is about to get married to her fiancé in just a few short months. She and her husband-to-be also have very close relationships with their families. So, they wanted to share the romantic moment with everyone.

But, one of her family members has been causing her some serious stress.

She has four siblings– two brothers and two sisters– and her oldest sister has three children. So, she has two nephews, who are fourteen and thirteen, and then a niece, who is eleven.

Her oldest nephew is currently attending a private school that is for gifted children, and her other nephew is also a really intelligent and sweet kid who is learning how to express himself. And it all started with a trip to the mall.

“About a year ago, he was in the mall when he saw a dress. He was with his friends and told them if he were a girl, he would wear it, but didn’t feel like a girl or something along those lines,” she recalled.

Afterward, his friends told him that he did not have to be a girl to wear a dress. Moreover, they urged him to try the dress on and see how he felt.

And after he did, all of his friends were totally hyping him up. Then, after his parents found out, they were totally on board as long as he was happy.

Nowadays, her nephew does not wear dresses normally. Rather, he saves them for special occasions. And what is more special than a wedding?

“Me and my fiancé were fine with [him wearing a dress]. We had no dress code but encouraged colorful dresses and suits– although that was not a requirement,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.