She’s Making Her Teen Daughter Get A Job To Pay For A Vet Bill After Leaving Their Dog Outside During A Heat Wave

This woman has three teenage daughters– Phoebe, who is nineteen; Allie, who is eighteen; and Janie, who is fifteen.

She also has a two-year-old chihuahua and wiener dog mix that is adorably named Pebble.

Pebble loves to sit on the deck to watch cars drive by and people hiking on the trail behind her house. However, when her town was struck with a severe heat wave two weeks ago, Pebble’s deck-sitting presented a huge problem.

“Temperatures were hitting one hundred and seven. Small dogs are more sensitive to heat, so we don’t let him go to the backyard for long periods of time, and the deck is off-limits because there is no shade,” she explained.

But, since she works and Allie and Phoebe both leave for school between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m., it is always Janie’s responsibility to make sure that Pebble is safely inside. After all, Janie does not have to head out until 10:00 a.m.

However, during the worst days of the heat wave, Pebble was apparently crying by the deck door. And after Janie became tired of hearing the whining, she decided to let the pup out on the deck.

Then, she left for school and totally forgot to let Pebble back inside– which was a near-fatal mistake.

“Allie came home a few hours later and started looking for Pebble. Allie found him passed out on the deck and called me sobbing,” she recalled.

So, she was forced to leave work early and rush Pebble to the emergency vet. Pebble had to stay there for a few days, and, thankfully, the vet was able to treat him for the heat stroke.

