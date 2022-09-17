This Recipe For Honey Garlic Lemon Pepper Chicken Thighs Will Leave You Drooling

Baked chicken thighs make for a simple, mouth-watering meal perfect for any occasion.

If you cook it just right, odds are you are left with a savory, crispy skin that is juicy and flavorful!

There are thousands of recipes sprawled all over the internet that claim to provide you with top-notch ingredients, excellent cooking tutorials, how-to videos, and in-depth conversations on why this recipe is considered the chosen one for generations to come!

However, if you are anything like the rest of us, you may have downloaded TikTok and scrolled past countless cooks claiming to have the best recipes in town.

So do you stop scrolling and save them for later, or instantly close the app and head to the grocery store?

Well, once you see the mouth-watering 54-second TikTok clip created by @royaleeats, you’ll be ready to sink your teeth into this next meal!

Aside from his calming voice, the TikTok chef has created amazing recipes, which have helped boost his account to almost 1 million followers.

While his videos are quite popular in the app, the Honey Garlic Lemon Pepper Chicken Thighs seem to be a crowd favorite.

TikTok; pictured above are the Honey Garlic Lemon Pepper Chicken Thighs

